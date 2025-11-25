Afghanistan offers five-year tax exemption to Indian investors

New Delhi: Afghanistan Industry and Commerce Minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi on Monday invited Indian companies to invest across new sectors, offering a five-year tax exemption to firms entering areas such as gold mining. Azizi is on a six-day visit to India.

At an interactive session hosted by Assocham, Azizi said Afghanistan has significant untapped potential and limited competition, adding that investors would also receive tariff support and land allotment. Machinery imported by Indian firms for new projects would attract only a 1 per cent tariff, he noted.

On gold mining, the minister said Afghanistan needs technically skilled companies and urged Indian firms to send expert teams for research and exploration. However, he stressed that minerals must be processed within Afghanistan so local jobs can be created.

He urged India to address what he described as “minor” obstacles—such as visa issues, air corridor access and banking challenges—to enhance bilateral trade and investment.

“We want to strengthen ties between India and Afghanistan, but these hurdles must be resolved,” he said in the presence of Indian officials. Agencies