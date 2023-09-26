Afghan currency becomes best-performing unit in Q2

Mumbai: Afghanistan’s currency has emerged as the world’s best performing unit in the September quarter, rallying 9 per cent during the three-month period and 14 per cent so far this year amid foreign aid flows and the US releasing funds to the war-torn country.

At Tuesday’s exchange rate, an Afghan Afghani is worth Rs 1.06 and 78.54 against the US dollar.

The mostly agrarian economy of the now Taliban-ruled Afghanistan had tanked almost 30 per cent, and its currency had dropped to 124.2 against the US dollar on August 16, 2021. On August 14, the local currency quoted 80.96 against the greenback, according to a currency analyst at HDFC Securities said.

The analyst did not want to be named as the brokerage does not track the Afghan currency since the current Afghanistan regime has stopped sharing data.

According to a recent World Bank report, the economy steeped in unemployment and abject poverty of the vast majority is now facing deflation.

On the back of foreign exchange inflows, the Afghani has rallied from 85 to the US dollar in early August to 73.38 on August 31 — its best-ever show since the Taliban takeover.

Since then in September, the unit lost the sheen by 6.5 per cent and closed at 78.54 on Tuesday, according to HDFC Securities.