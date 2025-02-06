Aero India: Saab to present wide portfolio of products

Bengaluru: Saab is presenting a wide portfolio of products and systems for the air, land and sea domains at Aero India at Bengaluru from 10-14 February 2025. Taking centre stage will be the Full Scale Replica of Gripen E and the Gripen E Cockpit Simulator. On display will also be Carl-Gustaf® M4, which will be made in India at manufacturing facility Saab is establishing in Jhajhar, Haryana.

Please visit Saab in Hall C stand C5.4/C5.5 to get a showcase of the world’s most advanced technologies in aerospace and defence.

“We look forward to wide ranging discussions with the Indian Air Force on our Gripen E offer. We will also be engaging with Indian industry for Make in India as well as for discussions on expanding our sourcing from Indian companies which have emerged as suppliers to the world’s foremost aerospace companies,” said Mats Palmberg, Chairman and Managing Director, Saab India.

“Aero India 2025 comes at a crucial juncture of global developments, leading to a greater focus on defence capabilities as well as on developing self-reliance along with the need for robust and modern technology. We are fully committed to supporting the Indian government’s Atmanirbhar approach to national defence capability. To that end, Saab is setting up a manufacturing facility for Carl-Gustaf M4 in India, further strengthening production in the country. The facility will support the production of Carl-Gustaf M4 for the Indian Armed Forces as well as components for users of the system around the world. Saab will also be partnering with Indian sub-suppliers and the products manufactured in the facility will fully meet the requirements of Make in India,” Palmberg added.

Saab will be showcasing the latest technologies which are changing defence and security planning, deployment and future force readiness. Teams from India, Sweden, South Africa and other countries would be sharing Saab’s wide range of products, solutions, plans and thoughts about how Saab can provide the armed forces of India with products and collaborate with the Indian defence industry.