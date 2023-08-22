‘Adequate availability of fertilisers for kharif sowing, states must act against diversion of urea’

New Delhi: Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said there is adequate supply of fertilisers in the country for the ongoing kharif (summer-sown) season and asked states to check the diversion of urea for industrial usage. The minister held an interaction with state agriculture ministers on the availability and use of fertilizers in the country here.

During the meeting, he also reviewed the progress of nano urea, nano DAP and promotion of alternate fertilizers at the field level and steps initiated by the states in this regard, the ministry said in a statement. Mandaviya informed all the states that there is adequate availability of fertilizers in the country with the present level of 150 lakh tonnes of stocks. This stock will not only take care of the ongoing Kharif season but will also ensure a comfortable opening for the forthcoming Rabi (winter-sown) season, he added.

Mandaviya stressed the need to reduce the excessive use of chemical fertilizers to save soil.

He highlighted that the central government has already taken a step in the form of PM PRANAM scheme. The efforts also include introduction of slow-release sulphur-coated urea (Urea Gold), nano urea, nano DAP etc. to promote the use of alternative fertilizers to save mother earth.

The state governments expressed their willingness to be active participants in this resolve, the statement said.

There was a discussion on the initiative of PMKSKs across the country which are acting as One-Stop-Shop catering to all the needs of farmers at one place. He made an appeal to all the State Agriculture Ministers and State Government Officials to regularly visit these PMKSKs and spread awareness among farmers.

“Minister made an earnest appeal to the States/ UTs about the need to keep a check on diversion of agriculture grade urea for non-agricultural purpose,” the statement said.

He further asked the States/UTs to run awareness campaigns, thereby, reducing the possible diversion of agriculture urea and to take strict action against the defaulters.

“Based on the Joint Inspections by the Fertilizer Flying Squad of Centre Government and various State Agriculture Departments, State Governments have registered 45 FIRs against defaulting urea using Units, cancelled licenses of 32 Mixture Units and de-authorized 79 mixture units along with strict actions under Essential Commodities Act & Prevention of Black Marketing Act,” the statement said.