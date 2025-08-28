Adani’s Vizhinjam port hits 1 mn TEUs

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): In under nine months since commencing commercial operations, Adani Group’s Vizhinjam International Seaport has achieved a significant milestone of handling over 1 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

The achievement by the port operated by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) not only surpasses initial projections but has also redefined India’s maritime map. At a ceremony held at the port to commemorate the milestone, Kerala’s Minister for Ports V N Vasavan said the Vizhinjam Port had handled 1 million TEUs within just nine months of beginning commercial operations. “This is a proud moment for Kerala and India as an emerging maritime power.”

Second phase of the port project will begin soon, he said adding railway and road connectivity will also be built soon.

Launched on December 3, 2024, Vizhinjam has already welcomed over 460 vessels, including 26 ultra large container vessels (ULCVs) measuring up to 399.99 metres. The port was originally expected to handle only 30 per cent of its 1 million TEU capacity in its first year under the concession agreement. Instead, it has exceeded expectations by achieving full-scale throughput in record time.

This feat was made possible through close collaboration between the government local communities and APSEZ highlights both the port’s structural advantages and the Adani Group’s operational expertise. More importantly, it signals India’s ability to reshape global trade flows long dominated by regional hubs like Colombo and Singapore. Vizhinjam’s performance is on par with some of the world’s top ports, particularly in its ability to handle larger parcel exchanges per vessel compared to Indian benchmarks. A notable example is the MSC Paloma, where the port achieved a record-breaking exchange of 10,576 TEUs - setting a new

benchmark in India.

Vizhinjam port, leveraging geography, automation and sustainability, has crossed 1 million TEUs in record time, emerging as Southern India’s largest container hub and global trade gateway.