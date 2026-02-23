Adani’s hydropower plant among 10 projects to get Odisha govt nod

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has cleared 10 large industrial projects worth Rs 44,200 crore, including a pumped storage hydropower plant by the Adani Group and a semiconductor unit, officials said.

The approvals were granted at a High-Level Clearance Authority meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The projects, spread across eight districts, are expected to create 8,765 jobs and cover sectors such as semiconductors, rare earth manufacturing, cement, auto and defence components, telecom infrastructure and renewable energy.

ASP Semicon will invest Rs 4,620 crore in a semiconductor memory chip plant in Khurda, while Magnova Private Ltd will set up a Rs 1,050-crore magnet facility.

Bharat Forge Ltd plans a Rs 3,000-crore aerospace and defence unit in Dhenkanal. NCL Industries and Dalmia Cement will each invest Rs 2,000 crore in cement plants.

In renewable energy, Adani Hydro Energy Twelve Ltd, Jindal Green PSP Two, Sangamam CD Hydro Consortium and Greenko will together invest over Rs 29,000 crore in pumped storage projects. Shreetech Data Ltd-CLS will establish a cable landing station in Puri.

Majhi said the focus is on timely implementation to make Odisha a preferred investment destination.