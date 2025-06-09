Adani’s cement business contributes 30% of India’s homes & infra: Ambuja Cements CEO

New Delhi: Adani Group firm Ambuja Cements — the second largest cement producer in the country — contributes to nearly 30 per cent of the cement used for India’s homes and infrastructure, the company said in its latest annual report.

Ambuja Cements, which has crossed 100 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum) capacity in FY25 in a record time, mainly through acquisitions, now aims to reach 118 MTPA by FY 2026 and 140 MTPA by FY 2028, primarily through brownfield expansion projects.

“Ambuja Cements, now a core part of the Adani Group’s cement business, contributes to nearly 30 per cent of India’s homes and infrastructure. This is a story of resilience fuelled by a growth mindset -- a journey that marries legacy with innovation and is inspired by a clear and purposeful vision,” said its CEO Vinod Bahety, while addressing the shareholders.

This is a story of “resilience fuelled by a growth mindset” and is inspired by a clear and purposeful vision and testament to the focused execution, agility, and ambition that define our transformation.

“A key catalyst behind this success has been our series of efficient and timely acquisitions, each completed with precision and synergy. Alongside inorganic growth, our organic expansion projects continue to gain strong momentum across the country, bringing us closer to our ambitious long-term target of reaching 140 MTPA by 2028,” he said.

In FY24, Ambuja crossed the milestone of 100 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of consolidated cement capacity, becoming the ninth largest cement company globally.

Adani Group is a new entrant in the cement sector. It jumped into the cement sector in September 2022, after acquiring controlling stakes in Ambuja Cement from Swiss firm Holcim for cash proceeds of $6.4 billion (about Rs 51,000 crore).

Later, Ambuja Cements, which owns a 51 per cent stake in ACC Ltd, pursued inorganic growth, acquiring small companies as Hyderabad-based Penna Cement and Saurastra-based Sanghi Industries. Earlier this year, it also acquired Orient Cement from CK Birla group.

“Having achieved nearly 50 per cent growth in just 30 months, our roadmap is clear: reaching 118 MTPA by FY26 and 140 MTPA by FY28, primarily through brownfield expansion projects,” it said.