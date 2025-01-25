Adani Wilmar starts Rs 1,300 cr food processing plant in Sonepat

New Delhi: Edible oil firm Adani Wilmar Ltd has commenced operation of its food processing plant at Sonepat, Haryana, which it has established with an investment of nearly Rs 1,300 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Adani Wilmar said the company has commenced operations at its integrated food processing plant in Gohana, District Sonepat.

“This food complex is one of the largest in the country built with a capital outlay of Rs 1,298 crore coming from IPO proceeds,” the company said.

The plant will help generate 2,000 direct and indirect employment in Haryana.

The facility spread across 85 acres, has a total annual production capacity of 6.27 lakh tonnes. The plant will manufacture 4,50,000 tonnes of food products including rice, wheat flour, suji, rawa, and maida, along with 2 lakh tonnes of edible oils such as mustard oil, rice bran oil, and cottonseed oil, apart from Mustard DOC and Ricebran DOC for animal feed.

Last month, business conglomerate Adani Group announced its exit from Adani Wilmar which makes Fortune brand cooking oil, wheat flour and other food products.