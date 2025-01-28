Adani Wilmar Q3 profit rises over twofold to Rs 411 crore

New Delhi: Adani Wilmar on Monday posted over twofold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 410.93 cr for Q3 FY25 on strong edible oil sales.

The firm had logged a net profit of Rs 200.89 cr in the year ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 16,926 crore during Q3 FY25 from Rs 12,887.21 crore in Q3 FY24, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from edible oil segment rose to Rs 13,386.71 crore from Rs 9,710.82 crore in the year-ago period.