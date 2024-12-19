Adani unveils new version of its ‘Hum Karke Dikhate Hai’ campaign

New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate on Thursday unveiled a new version of its ‘Hum Karke Dikhate Hai’ campaign as it looks to bounce back from the damning indictment by the US authorities in an alleged bribery case.

“Building on the success of its previous edition, this multi-media, multi-platform campaign moves beyond the conventional corporate strategy of emphasizing statistics and figures to focus on inspiring human-interest stories. These narratives showcase the profound, positive impact of Adani’s infrastructure projects on the lives of millions of Indians,” the group said in a statement.

On November 20, 2024, the United States Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued an indictment and a civil complaint, respectively, in the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York, against chairman Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani and key executive Vneet Jaain.

The charges relate to allegations of securities fraud, wire fraud and violation of the Securities and Exchange Commission guidelines that led to materially false and misleading statements in the bond offering documents of AGEL with respect to anti-bribery and anti-corruption policies.