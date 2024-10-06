Adani University holds 1st convocation

Ahmedabad: Adani University celebrated its first convocation ceremony on Saturday at its Shantigram campus. Padma Shri Kartikeya Vikram Sarabhai, one of the world’s leading environmental educators and the Founder & Director of the Centre for Environment Education delivered the convocation address. The convocation was presided over by Dr Priti Adani, President of Adani University.

At the convocation 69 Post Graduate students of MBA (Infrastructure Management), MBA (Energy Management) and MTech (Construction Engineering and Management) programs received their degrees, while 4 students received Gold Medals for their exemplary performance at the convocation, marking the beginning of their journey as proud ambassadors of Adani University.