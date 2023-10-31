Adani Total Gas’ PAT rises 20% to Rs 168 cr in Q2

Ahmedabad: Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL) on Tuesday announced its financial performance for the Half Year and quarter ended September 30, 2023.

For Q2 FY24 company’s standalone revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,178 crore. EBITDA of company rose 23 per cent to Rs 290 crore. The firm reported PBT of Rs 225 crore, an increase of 20 per cent. Its PAT jumped 20 per cent to Rs 168 crore.

For first six months (April to September) of FY24 the company reported revenue from operations at Rs 2,313 crore. EBITDA of the company jumped 17 per cent to Rs 545 crore. The firm reported PBT of Rs 424 crore, an increase of 14 per cent while its PAT increased by 14 per cent to Rs 315 crore.

For H1 FY24 The company reported 8 per cent rise in consolidated PAT to Rs 323 crore

“ATGL has shown continuance of all round strong performance in our core CGD business. The volumes have increased by 9 per cent during the first half year of this financial year resulting in an increase of EBITDA by 17 per cent to Rs 545 crore. The company is continuing its focus on building PNG and CNG infrastructure across all its Geographical Areas to extend easy access of PNG and CNG giving boost to adaptation of natural gas as a fuel of their choice by the large numbers of PNG and CNG consumers.” said Suresh P Manglani, ED & CEO of Adani Total Gas.