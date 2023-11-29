Adani Total Gas launches green hydrogen blending at Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: As world leaders come together in the UAE for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 28) from November 30 to December 12, Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL), a leading energy and city gas distribution company, co-promoted by Adani Group and TotalEnergies, announces the initiation of a pioneering ‘Green Hydrogen Production and Blending Pilot Project’.

As part of the project, ATGL will employ the latest technologies to blend Green Hydrogen (GH2) with natural gas for over 4,000 residential and commercial customers at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. GH2 is produced using electrolysis of water with electricity generated by renewable energy. Hydrogen blending is less carbon intensive than burning gas but has the same heating capabilities.

The project is expected to be commissioned by Q1 FY24-25 and the percentage of green hydrogen will be gradually increased in the blend to upto 8 per cent or more, depending on regulatory approvals.

After successfully completing the pilot, hydrogen blended fuel will be supplied stepwise to larger parts of the city and other license areas of AGTL.

As per studies, an upto 8 per cent hydrogen blend can reduce emission by upto 4 per cent.

With this pilot, ATGL would like to partner with various stakeholders including regulatory authorities to share its firsthand learning and develop ecosystem about hydrogen blending in city gas distribution in India. This will also help in gaining and sharing knowledge on the operational aspects and the compatibility of blended fuel on existing infrastructure.

Suresh P Manglani, Executive Director & CEO of Adani Total Gas Ltd., said, “We are fully committed towards building an environmentally sustainable operation and this project represents our ongoing dedication towards national infrastructure building for India to become energy independent by 2047. This project will reduce our carbon footprint

and by investing in such innovative projects, we are actively contributing to the evolution of the industry and driving progress in sustainable energy solutions.”