Adani Total Gas cuts CNG, PNG prices after PNGRB tariff reset

New Delhi: Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL), the city gas joint venture of Adani Group and French giant TotalEnergies, has cut prices of CNG and natural gas piped to household kitchens for cooking across multiple markets, delivering direct relief to them and motorists.

CNG and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) prices have been cut by up to Rs 4, the company said. The reduction follows the landmark tariff reform by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), which has streamlined gas transportation charges and lowered input costs for city gas distributors.

ATGL said the price reduction varies by geography, depending on transportation zones. In Gujarat and adjoining Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra areas, CNG is now cheaper by Rs 0.50 to Rs 1.90 per kg while domestic PNG is down by up to Rs 1.10 per standard cubic metre.

In Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana-NCR, northern Madhya Pradesh and bordering Uttar Pradesh, CNG price has been reduced by Rs 1.40 to Rs 2.55 per kg while domestic PNG is cheaper by Rs 1.10 to Rs 4.00 per scm. In Central and Eastern India, CNG prices fall by Rs 1.81 to R 4.05 per kg, and domestic PNG are down by up to Rs 4.00 per scm.

Effective January 1, 2026, PNGRB’s new tariff order has collapsed three gas transportation zones into two, applying a uniform Zone-1 tariff of Rs 54 per million British thermal unit (excluding tax) for domestic PNG and CNG-Transport segments nationwide.

The simplified structure removes regional inefficiencies and directly translates into lower consumer prices.

Besides ATGL, GAIL Gas Ltd has also announced a Rs 1 reduction in CNG and PNG prices. Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), India’s largest city gas retailer, has cut prices PNG for cooking in Delhi and NCR towns by Rs 0.70 per standard cubic metre (scm), while Think Gas has reduced CNG prices by Rs 2.50 per kg and that of PNG by up to Rs 5 per scm.

Welcoming the reform, Suresh P Manglani, ED and CEO, ATGL, said the move would make natural gas more affordable and accelerate the adoption of cleaner fuels across homes and transport.

ATGL operates in 53 geographical areas, directly and through IOAGPL, serving over 1.2 million households and running nearly 1,100 CNG stations nationwide.

“We welcome PNGRB’s landmark initiative to simplify and rationalise gas transportation charges, a move that directly benefits millions of consumers who rely on CNG for their vehicles and piped natural gas for their homes. “By making natural gas more affordable and accessible, this reform will encourage wider adoption of cleaner fuels across households and the transportation sector,” Manglani said.

With natural gas still forming only around 6 per cent of India’s energy mix, such cost-rationalisation measures are seen as critical to achieving the government’s 15 per cent by 2030 target - positioning gas as India’s key transition fuel.

PNGRB had on December 16 announced a rationalised tariff structure for pipelines that move natural gas - the feedstock for generating electricity, producing fertiliser, making CNG and used as fuel in household kitchens.

The revised tariffs, which are effective January 1, make natural gas transportation simpler, fairer and more cost-effective for consumers and the city gas distribution sector.

Under the revised regime, effective January 1, 2026, the number of distance-based tariff zones has been reduced from three to two - up to 300 km and beyond - with a single lower Zone-1 rate (around Rs 54 per million British thermal unit) now applied nationwide for CNG and domestic PNG customers, regardless of distance from the gas source, according to PNGRB.