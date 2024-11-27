Adani Total, Adani Power on a roll

new delhi: Shares of all Adani Group firms ended sharply higher on Wednesday, with Adani Total Gas and Adani Power soaring nearly 20 per cent, bouncing back from the previous day’s fall. The stock of Adani Total Gas surged 19.76 per cent, Adani Power soared 19.66 per cent, Adani Enterprises zoomed 11.56 per cent, Adani Energy Solutions jumped 10 per cent and Adani Green Energy climbed 10 per cent on the BSE. Helped by the rally in the stocks, the group firms’ combined market valuation surged Rs 1,24,693.19 crore. Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas also hit upper circuit limits during the day.