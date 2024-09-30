Adani to play a key role in global decarbonisation, WEF announces

Ahmedabad: Three Adani portfolio companies — Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) (through its subsidiary Adani New Industries Ltd), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) and Ambuja Cements Ltd — have joined the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) ‘Transitioning Industrial Clusters’ initiative, forming the Adani Mundra Cluster.

This initiative aims to enhance collaboration and align the vision of co-located companies to drive economic growth, generate employment and advance decarbonisation by 2050.

Since its inception in 1993, the port business at Mundra has evolved into a thriving, port-led industrial cluster. Now recognised as India’s largest port, Mundra has become a dynamic hub for companies across diverse sectors, ranging from advanced solar module and wind turbine manufacturing to the challenging-to-decarbonise cement production.

APSEZ has committed to powering all its port operations with renewable electricity by 2025, with a target of achieving net-zero emissions as early as 2040. The upcoming Ambuja unit in Mundra aims to be the lowest-emission-intensity cement production facility globally, aligning with the company’s goal of achieving net-zero by 2050.

Additionally, the Adani Mundra Cluster will become one of the world’s largest integrated green hydrogen hubs, with a planned capacity of 1 Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA) of green hydrogen production by 2030, expanding up to 3 MMTPA by 2040.

This will be supported by a fully integrated value chain comprising 10 GW of solar modules, 5 GW of wind turbines and 5 GW of electrolyser manufacturing capacity, alongside associated port infrastructure. The cluster will also have production facilities for green hydrogen derivatives such as ammonia, further solidifying its leadership in the green energy transition.