Adani to Partner Mayo Clinic to Establish Affordable, World Class Healthcare Facilities

Ahmedabad: Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, has announced the launch of Adani Health City (AHC) integrated health campuses, to be implemented through the Group’s not-for-profit healthcare arm.

In line with Gautam Adani’s social philosophy of सेवा साधना है, सेवा प्राथ􀅊ना है और सेवा ही परमा􀈏ा है, the Adani family will fully meet the cost of bringing affordable, world-class medical care and medical education to people from all strata of society pan India. The family will donate upwards of INR 6,000 Cr to build the first two of these integrated health campuses in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. Gautam Adani has plans for more such integrated Adani Health Cities in cities and towns across India.

Each of these integrated AHC campuses will comprise 1,000-bed multi-super-specialty hospitals, medical colleges with an annual intake of 150 undergraduates, 80+ residents and 40+ fellows, step-down and transitional care facilities, and cutting-edge research facilities. The AHC medical ecosystem aims to serve people from all socio-economic backgrounds, train the next generation of doctors and focus on clinical research, artificial intelligence and biomedical informatics.

The Adani Group has engaged USA’s Mayo Clinic Global Consulting (Mayo Clinic) to provide strategic advice on organizational objectives and clinical practices at these establishments. Mayo Clinic will also offer expert guidance on the integration of technology, with a focus on digital and information technology and healthcare quality enhancement.

“Two years ago, as a gift to me on my 60th birthday, my family committed INR 60,000 Cr towards improving healthcare, education and skill development,” said Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. “The development of Adani Health City is the first of many major projects from this contribution, which will go a long way towards providing affordable, world-class healthcare to people from every section of Indian society. I am confident that our partnership with Mayo Clinic, the world’s largest integrated not-for-profit medical group practice, will help to elevate healthcare standards in India, with a special emphasis on complex disease care and medical innovation.”

Mayo Clinic extends its expertise to independent healthcare providers wherever they are located. The Mayo Clinic program provides a tailored approach by designing engagements that help clients get the right answers from the right experts to help them achieve their goals.



