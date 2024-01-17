Adani to invest Rs 62,400 cr in data centres, energy projects

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s apples-to-airport conglomerate will invest Rs 62,400 crore in the next 10 years in setting up data centres in Maharashtra and Telangana to provide infrastructure for the booming digital services demand in the country.

The conglomerate’s flagship firm Adani Enterprises will invest Rs 50,000 crore over the next 10 years in setting up a 1 gigawatt (GW) hyperscale data centre in either Mumbai or Navi Mumbai and Pune, and another Rs 5,000 crore in setting up a 100 MW data centre in Telangana, it said on Wednesday.

Data centres is one of the newer businesses for the Adani group, which predominately was a ports operator and coal trader.

The group plans to build nine data centres. AdaniConnex - a joint venture with the global data centre provider EdgeConnex Inc - already has one operational data centre in Chennai and has completed two-thirds of the construction on facilities in Noida and Hyderabad.

Adani Enterprises Ltd and the Maharashtra government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for setting up the 1 GW hyperscale data infrastructure.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani at the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos, it said in a statement. "The data centre infrastructure, which will be set up in key locations such as Mumbai or Navi Mumbai and Pune, will be powered by renewable energy, which will enhance the green energy infrastructure in Maharashtra, and provide direct and indirect employment to 20,000 people," it said.