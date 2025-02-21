Adani to invest Rs 30,000 crore in Kerala in next five years

Kochi: Adani Group will invest Rs 30,000 crore in Kerala in the next five years, a top executive said on Friday.

The diversified group that is developing the Vizhinjam port and operating the airport at Thiruvananthapuram, will be developing a logistics and e-commerce hub as well as expanding its cement manufacturing capacity in

the state.

The group is developing the Vizhinjam port and has already invested Rs 5,000 crore.

“We are committing an additional investment of Rs 20,000 crore,” Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd Managing Director Karan Adani said at the Invest Kerala Global Summit here.

Our journey with Vizhinjam port began in 2015, under the leadership of late Ommen Chandy ji and today under Pinarayi Vijayan-ji’s leadership, it is becoming a reality, he added.

Vizhinjam is strategically located along the world’s busiest shipping lanes, even before commissioning, made history by docking the largest container vessel to ever touch the Indian shores, with capacity of 24,000 containers.

This is not only India’s first transshipment hub, but our vision is to make Vizhinjam the largest transshipment port in this part of the region.

He said the group will be expanding the capacity of the Thiruvananthapuram airport from 4.5 million passengers per annum, to 12 million passengers per annum with an investment of Rs 5,500 crore.

Also, a logistics and e-commerce hub will be set up in Kochi and the cement manufacturing capacity will be increased in Kochi, he added.

In total, Adani said the group will invest Rs 30,000 crore in the next five years in Kerala.

The two-day summit is expected to see around 3,000 participants.