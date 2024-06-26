Adani to invest `1.3L cr in group cos in FY25

Ahmedabad: Adani group plans to invest about Rs 1.3 lakh crore across its portfolio companies this fiscal as it doubles down on its $100 billion investment guidance over the next 7-10 years to grow businesses, group CFO said on Tuesday.

The investment across portfolio companies that range from ports to energy, airports, commodities, cement and media will be 70 per cent met through internal cash generation and the remaining through debt, Group CFO Jugeshinder ‘Robbie’ Singh told

reporters here.

The group will look to refinance $3-4 billion of debt maturing in the year and raise an additional $1 billion in project financing, he said, adding the annual $2-2.5 billion of equity infusion by bringing in new investors is also likely to continue. “This year will be more about asset completion,” he said.

Renewable energy firm Adani Green will complete 6-7 GW project, while the solar wafer manufacturing unit will attain scale. Also, the new airport at Mumbai will be completed, he said.

The projected capital expenditure or capex for 2024-25 (April 2024 to March 2025) fiscal is 40 per cent higher than what the portfolio is estimated to have incurred in FY24.

The group had previously guided a $100 billion capex over the next 7-10 years. Most of this investment is going to go into the group’s fast growing businesses — renewable, green hydrogen and airports and infrastructure, he said.

As much as 70 per cent of the planned capex will go into its green portfolio — primarily renewable power, green hydrogen, green evacuation.

Of the remaining 30 per cent, the majority will be spent towards airports and ports businesses.

Adani Group companies posted a record 45 per cent rise in pre-tax profit (Ebitda) to Rs 82,917 crore (about $10 billion) in FY24, Singh said.