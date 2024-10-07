Adani starts blending green hydrogen in natural gas being supplied to households

New Delhi: Adani group has started blending green hydrogen in natural gas that is supplied to households for cooking purposes in parts of Ahmedabad, with a view to cut emissions and meet net-zero targets.

Adani Total Gas Ltd, the group’s city gas joint venture with French energy giant TotalEnergies, has started blending 2.2-2.3 per cent of green hydrogen in piped natural gas (PNG) supplies in Shantigram in Ahmedabad, the firm said in a post on LinkedIn.

Hydrogen produced through clean pathways is injected into natural gas pipelines, and the resulting blends are used to generate heat and power with lower emissions than using natural gas alone.

The firm has started producing green hydrogen by using renewable energy sources like wind or solar power, to split water into hydrogen and oxygen through a process called electrolysis. This hydrogen is blended in natural gas that is currently piped to households for cooking purposes and industries.

“We are thrilled to announce the successful commissioning of our Hydrogen Blending System and in-situ Hydrogen Generation at Adani Shantigram, Ahmedabad,” Adani-Total Gas Ltd (ATGL) said. “This project will provide uninterrupted hydrogen-blended natural gas to 4,000 domestic and commercial consumers.”

Presently, state-owned power generator NTPC supplies green hydrogen blended natural gas to households in Kawas in Surat district, Gujarat.

State-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd is also doing a small pilot in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, to supply CNG that has been doped with grey hydrogen.

ATGL’s project is the biggest so far. The firm will slowly increase the green hydrogen blend in natural gas to 5 per cent and ultimately to 8 per cent and widen supplies beyond Shantigram to other parts of Ahmedabad and eventually across other areas where it holds a city gas license.

“This achievement marks a significant step towards reducing our carbon footprint and transitioning to cleaner energy solutions. By blending hydrogen with natural gas, we are lowering greenhouse gas emissions, enhancing energy security, and supporting sustainable development,” ATGL said.