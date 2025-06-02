Adani says it doesn't handle Iranian cargo, unaware of any US probe into Iran sanctions violations

New Delhi (PTI): Adani Group on Monday said it does not handle any cargo coming from Iran or any Iranian-owned ship at any of its ports, as it denied any deliberate engagement in sanctions evasion.

In a stock exchange filing, the group said reports of links between any of its entities and Iranian LPG are "baseless and mischievous".

The filing was in response to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report that said US prosecutors were investigating if Adani group companies imported Iranian LPG into India through their Mundra port in Gujarat.

"By policy, the Adani Group does not handle any cargo from Iran at any of our ports. This includes any shipments originating from Iran or any vessels operating under the Iranian flag," the conglomerate said in the filing.

It went on to state that the group "does not manage or facilitate any ships whose owners are Iranian. This policy is strictly adhered to across all our ports".

The WSJ report claimed that its investigation had found tankers travelling between Mundra and the Persian Gulf exhibited traits experts say are common for ships evading sanctions.

Purchase of Iranian oil or products is sanctioned over Tehran's suspected nuclear programme.

Calling the report "baseless and mischievous", the Adani group said it "categorically denies any deliberate engagement in sanctions evasion or trade involving Iranian-origin LPG".

It went on to add that it was "not aware of any investigation by US authorities on this subject".

The report, it said, "appears to be based entirely on incorrect assumptions and speculation".

"Any suggestion that Adani Group entities are knowingly in contravention of US sanctions on Iran is strongly denied. Any assertion to the contrary would not only be slanderous but also deemed to be an intentional act to injure the reputation and interests of the Adani Group. The rights of Adani Group entities and personnel in this regard are expressly reserved," it added.