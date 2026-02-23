Adani reviews projects worth over Rs 40K crore in Jharkhand and Bihar

Ranchi: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Sunday reviewed power projects worth over Rs 40,000 crore in Jharkhand and Bihar, reinforcing the group’s growing footprint in eastern India.

In Jharkhand’s Godda, he assessed operations at the 1,600 MW ultra-supercritical thermal plant built at a cost of over Rs 16,000 crore.

The project supplies electricity exclusively to Bangladesh under a long-term pact and has generated significant employment while boosting regional rail connectivity.

In Bihar, Adani examined progress at the proposed 2,400 MW ultra-supercritical project at Pirpainti in Bhagalpur district, involving an investment of more than Rs 27,000 crore.

The plant is slated for commissioning in four to five years to meet rising industrial and urban demand.

During the visit, he interacted with workers and local tribal women, and earlier offered prayers at the Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar, seeking the nation’s prosperity.