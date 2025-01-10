Adani raises Rs 4,850 cr from 13.5% stake sale in Adani Wilmar

New Delhi: Adani Group on Friday raised Rs 4,850 crore from the sale of 13.5 per cent of its stake in Fortune oil maker Adani Wilmar as part of a strategy to exit non-core activities to focus on main infrastructure business.

The conglomerate, which last month announced its exit from Adani Wilmar by selling the bulk of its stake to a joint venture partner, had on Thursday announced sale of 17.54 crore shares (13.50 per cent equity) in the company on January 10 (to non-retail investors) and on January 13 (to retail investors) at a floor or minimum price of Rs 275 apiece.

The offer for sale (OFS) included an option to additionally sell up to 8.44 crore shares, or 6.50 per cent equity.