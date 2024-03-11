Adani & Qualcomm CEO discuss AI, chips

New Delhi: Chip giant Qualcomm chief executive Cristiano R Amon and billionaire Gautam Adani on Monday discussed role of Artificial intelligence (AI) , semiconductors and edge appliances across markets in the fast changing global technology

space.

The two leaders met in Mumbai on Monday morning to discuss India’s potential around semiconductors, AI and mobility, according to a social media post by Adani.

While Qualcomm is big on designing and manufacturing semiconductors and wireless telecommunications products, Adani group had in 2022 bought a small quantity of fifth generation or 5G spectrum for private captive network deployment in ports, logistics and power generation among others.

Adani is also building data centres at multiple locations.

“Great meeting with Qualcomm CEO @cristianoamon & his leaders! Inspiring to hear his vision for semiconductors, AI, mobility, edge appliances and much more across different markets. Exciting to hear about his plans and commitment to India’s potential!,” Adani said in a post on X.

Amon is expected to inaugurate a Rs 177.3 crore new design centre at Ramanujan IT City in Chennai on March 14. The new centre, which specialises in wireless connectivity solutions with a focus on innovations that complement Wi-Fi technologies, is expected to create jobs for up to 1,600 skilled professionals in Chennai.

Adani Data Networks is looking at solutions to deploy a 5G network in the 26GH band.

No details of any planned partnership was indicated in the post.