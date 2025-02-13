Adani pulls out from $1 bn power project in Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Adani Green Energy, the renewable arm of Adani Group, has withdrawn from two proposed wind power projects in Sri Lanka, following the Island nation’s new government deciding to renegotiate tariffs.

“Adani Green Energy has conveyed its Board’s decision to respectfully withdraw from further engagement in the renewable energy (RE) wind energy project and two transmission projects in Sri Lanka,” the firm said in a statement.

The company was to invest a total of $1 billion in generating electricity from wind at two projects and laying transmitting lines to take it to users.

The plan came under the scrutiny of the newly elected administration under President Anura Kumara Dissanayake who wanted to reduce electricity costs. “However, we remain committed to Sri Lanka and are open to future collaboration if the government of Sri Lanka so desires” AGEL said. Adani group, however, continues to be invested in a $700 million terminal project at Sri Lanka’s largest port in Colombo. AEGL was originally supposed to develop two wind farms with a total capacity of 484 megawatts in Sri Lanka’s Mannar and Pooneryn regions, with an investment of $740 million.

The project, slated for completion by mid-2026, had a rough start with opposition from environmental groups and legal challenges in Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court over ecological concerns. In May last year, Sri Lanka’s previous govt agreed to purchase power from the proposed Adani wind plant at $0.0826 per kilowatt-hour.