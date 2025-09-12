Adani Power secures 1,600 MW thermal project from MPPMCL, to make investment of `21K cr

New Delhi: Adani Power Ltd (APL) on Thursday announced it has secured a 1,600 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power project from MP Power Management Company Ltd (MPPMCL) and will invest Rs 21,000 crore to develop the plant and associated infrastructure.

The company said it received a letter of award (LoA) from MPPMCL for an additional 800 MW capacity under the ‘greenshoe option’, taking its total awarded capacity in Madhya Pradesh to 1,600 MW. This follows APL’s earlier success in winning the initial 800 MW in the same tendering process.

With this, Adani Power has now bagged five major supply orders in the past 12 months, adding up to 7,200 MW. The additional 800 MW has been awarded at the same tariff of ₹5.838 per kWh as the initial allocation.

APL will set up a new 1,600 MW (2x800 MW) ultra-supercritical thermal unit in Anuppur dis-trict, Madhya Pradesh, under the design, build, finance, own, and operate (DBFOO) model. Both units are scheduled for commissioning within 60 months of the appointed date.

The company highlighted that this is the first time a greenshoe mechanism has been adopted in a coal-based power procurement tender in India. Officials said the move will help Madhya Pradesh meet its rising electricity demand, driven by industrialisation and urbanisation, while strengthen-ing the state’s energy security.

Coal linkage for the plant has been allocated under the Government of India’s SHAKTI Policy. The project is expected to generate 9,000–10,000 direct and indirect jobs during construction and about 2,000 once operations begin.

“We are delighted that Adani Power has not only secured the initial 800 MW project in Madhya Pradesh but also the additional 800 MW under the greenshoe option,” CEO S. B. Khyalia said. Adani Power currently operates 18,150 MW across 12 thermal plants and a 40 MW solar project. The company targets a total generation capacity of 41.87 GW by 2031-32.