Adani Power reports Q2 net profit of Rs 2,906 cr

New Delhi: Adani Power on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,906 crore in the September quarter.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 3,297.52 crore in the July-September period of the preceding 2024-25 financial year, the Adani Group entity said in an exchange filing.

Total income, however, increased to Rs 14,307.79 crore in the September quarter from Rs 14,062.84 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenues were higher despite lower merchant tariffs and import coal prices, supported by higher power sales, the company said.

Total expenses stood at Rs 10,341.59 crore, higher

from Rs 9,928.76 crore in Q2 FY25.

The company has again demonstrated stable financial performance this quarter, in the face of weather-driven fluctuations in demand, highlighting our operational efficiency and competitive advantages, S B Khyalia, CEO of Adani Power Limited, said.

“Our strong profitability and liquidity position us well to achieve our enhanced capacity expansion goal of 42 GW by 2031-32.