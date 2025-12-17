Adani Power recognised by NSE Sustainability for its ESG performance

Ahmedabad: Adani Power Ltd said on Tuesday that NSE Sustainability Ratings & Analytics Ltd, a subsidiary of NSE Indices Ltd under the National Stock Exchange of India, has awarded it an ESG score of 65, placing the company in the “Aspiring” category.

The company ranked higher than other major thermal, mixed-fuel and integrated energy players in the assessment, underscoring its focus on sustainable and responsible growth. Adani Power said its ESG performance reflects investments in advanced emission-control technologies, including ultra-supercritical boilers, continuous monitoring systems and zero liquid discharge processes to conserve water.

On the social front, Adani Power has expanded programmes in education, healthcare and skills, while strengthening employee safety and inclusion. In governance, it exceeds norms with higher independent director representation and robust supply-chain ESG standards.