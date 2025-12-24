Adani Power raises its installed capacity target to 41.87 GW by FY32

New Delhi: Adani Power Ltd has raised its long-term installed capacity target to 41.87 gigawatt (GW) by FY32 and committed capital expenditure of about Rs 2 lakh crore, signalling one of the most aggressive private-sector expansion plans in India’s thermal power industry.

Sources said the company has lined up an aggressive expansion plan to help India meet a multi-decade rise in electricity demand. The revised target marks a sharp step-up from the company’s earlier plan of 30.67 GW by FY30.

Adani Power operates 18.15 GW of generation capacity, implying an additional pipeline of 23.72 GW, which the company said is fully secured with land in possession and key equipment orders already placed. Sources said it has committed around Rs 2 lakh crore in capital expenditure through FY32, the largest by a private-sector thermal power producer, and said its entire planned expansion pipeline of 23.72 GW is secured with land and key equipment orders in place. The company has accelerated its growth plans as India enters a prolonged phase of rising electricity demand, expanding capacity, securing large power supply contracts and committing record capital expenditure to strengthen its role in the country’s energy security.

India’s peak power demand is projected to rise sharply, driven by industrial growth, urbanisation and higher consumption. While renewable capacity is expanding rapidly, thermal power continues to provide baseload supply.

Industry estimates indicate India’s peak power demand could rise from about 250 GW currently to 400 GW by 2031–32 and exceed 700 GW by 2047.