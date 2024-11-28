Adani Power in top 80 percentile of global electric utilities in S&P Global CSA

Ahmedabad: Adani Power Ltd., a part of Adani portfolio companies, on Thursday said that it has achieved an exceptional score of 67 (out of 100) in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) by global rating agency S&P Global for FY 2023-24. This compares to the sectoral average of 42 and APL’s own FY23 score of 48.

With this score, Adani Power is in the top 80 percentile of all global electric utilities. In several elements of CSA score like Human Rights, Transparency & Reporting, Water, and Waste & Pollution, it is in the top 100 percentile. In three more – Energy, Occupational Health & Safety, and Community Relationship – it is in 90 percentile or above category.

The S&P Global CSA Score is the S&P Global ESG Score – a measure of a company’s performance and management of material ESG risks, opportunities, and impacts informed by a combination of its disclosures, media and stakeholder analysis - without any modelling approaches. APL’s S&P Global ESG Score is also 67. This achievement underscores APL’s steadfast commitment to sustainable practices and dedication to embedding Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) principles into its

operations.