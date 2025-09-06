Adani Power gets shareholders’ nod for stock split in ratio of 1:5

New Delhi: Adani Power on Friday said it has received shareholders’ approval for a stock split in the ratio of 1:5 through a postal ballot notice issued on August 1, 2025.

The resolution has been considered as duly passed with the requisite majority, as mentioned in the postal ballot notice, a regulatory filing stated.

According to the notice, each equity share of Rs 10 will be sub-divided into five fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each, ranking pari passu in all respects. The voting period began from 9 am on August 6 and ended at 5 pm on September 4. The company explained that the board, at its meeting on August 1, 2025, approved and recommended the share split to facilitate greater participation from retail and small investors.

There will not be any change in the amount of authorised, issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the company on account of sub-division/split of the equity shares, it had stated.

Adani Power said it has fixed September 22 as the record date for the sub-division of equity shares. The notice showed that post-stock split, the number of equity shares will increase from 2,480 crore to 12,400 crore.

Adani Power was incorporated in 1996 and listed on the bourses in 2009. It has grown significantly in terms of its business and performance over the years.