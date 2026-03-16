Adani Power gets LoA from MSEDCL for supply of 1,600 MW of power

New Delhi: Adani Power Ltd (APL) on Sunday said it has received a letter of award (LoA) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) for the supply of 1,600 MW of power from one of its upcoming ultra-supercritical thermal power projects.

The supply of power under the proposed 25-year Power Supply Agreement (PSA) is scheduled to commence from the financial year 2030-31, a company statement said.

“This LoA from MSEDCL reflects the competitiveness of Adani Power’s cost structure, our ability to deliver dependable baseload power, and our commitment to supporting India’s growing electricity needs through long-term partnerships,” S B Khyalia, CEO of Adani Power, said in the statement.

With this development, Adani Power has now tied up long-term PSAs of 13.3 GW, out of its 23.8 GW under-implementation pipeline.

During FY25-26, APL has won five long-term PSA bids with a combined capacity of 10,400 MW.

More than 95 per cent of Adani Power’s current operating capacity of 18.15 GW is now tied up under medium-to-long-term PSAs, while over 55 per cent of its upcoming capacity of 23.8 GW is secured under 25-year PSAs. The MSEDCL bid incorporates a pre-determined coal linkage, ensuring long-term fuel security and supporting reliable and cost-effective power supply.

Adani Power is undertaking India’s largest private sector thermal power capex program, expanding its capacity from the current 18.15 GW to 41.87 GW by FY31-32, with investments of approximately Rs 2 lakh crore.

The LoA follows Adani Power’s success in a bidding process, where the company emerged as the lowest-tariff bidder, offering power at a combined tariff of Rs 5.30/kWh.