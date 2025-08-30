Adani Power bags LoA to supply power from 800 MW thermal plant to be developed in MP

New Delhi: Adani Power Ltd (APL) on Saturday announced that it has secured a letter of award for the supply of power from a new 800 MW thermal power plant to be developed in Madhya Pradesh. The letter of award (LoA) has been received from MP Power Management Company Ltd (MPPMCL), the Adani Group entity said in a statement.

Adani Power emerged as one of the lowest bidders in a highly competitive bidding process, with the final tariff of Rs 5.838 per KWh. As part of the contract, the company will supply power from a new 800 MW Ultra-supercritical thermal power unit, to be set up under the Design, Build, Finance, Own, and Operate (DBFOO) model, in the state. The company will invest Rs 10,500 crore towards setting up the plant and related infrastructure. The unit will be commissioned within 54 months of the appointed date.

“As India’s power demand continues to rise, driven by rapid economic growth, especially the base load power, it is imperative to invest in robust energy infrastructure to meet the nation’s growing needs. Adani Power remains committed to securing India’s energy future in a sustainable way by expanding capacity and embracing advanced technologies. “The Anuppur plant will play a pivotal role in ensuring reliable, affordable, and competitively priced power for households and businesses, strengthening India’s and Madhya Pradesh’s energy security and fueling continued progress in the state,” said S B Khyalia, CEO, Adani Power. The coal linkage for the power plant has been allocated under the SHAKTI Policy of the Government of India. The project is expected to generate direct and indirect employment of 6,000-7,000 during the construction phase and employ 1,000 personnel once in operation. The company expects to execute the Power Supply Agreement (PSA) in due course with the state discom.