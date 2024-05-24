Adani Ports to enter Sensex from June 24

New Delhi: Gautam Adani-owned Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) will replace IT major Wipro in the 30-share BSE Sensex from June 24, according to an official announcement on Friday.

This marks the first inclusion of any Adani Group firm in Sensex. The group has 10 listed firms with a combined market valuation surpassing Rs 17 lakh crore. Notably, both APSEZ and Wipro are constituents of NSE’s Nifty index. Moreover, the group’s flagship firm Adani Enterprises is also a part of the 50-share Nifty.

The changes will be effective from June 24, 2024, Asia Index, a joint venture between S&P Dow Jones Indices and BSE, said in a statement adding that the replacement is a part of periodic review. In addition, Tata Group company Trent Ltd will enter S&P BSE Sensex 50, while Divi’s Laboratories will be dropped from the index.

Apart from these, changes have been announced in S&P BSE 100, S&P BSE Bankex and S&P BSE Sensex Next 50.

In S&P BSE 100 index, REC, HDFC Asset Management Company, Canara Bank, Cummins India and Punjab National Bank (PNB) will be included, while Page Industries, SBI Cards and Payment Services, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Jubilant FoodWorks and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) will move out.