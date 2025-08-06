Adani Ports & SEZ June qtr profit rises 6.54% to `3,310.60 crore

New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Tuesday posted a 6.54 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,310.60 crore for the June quarter of the current financial year on account of higher income.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 3,107.23 crore in the April-June period of FY25, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income surged to Rs 9,422.18 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 8,054.18 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses also rose to Rs 5,731.88 crore in the period from Rs 4,238.94 crore a year ago.

APSEZ Whole-time Director & CEO Ashwani Gupta said, “This quarter’s 21 per cent revenue growth is anchored by extraordinary momentum in our logistics and marine businesses, which grew 2x and 2.9x respectively.”

“With expanding trucking and international freight network services and a fast-growing, diversified marine fleet in the MEASA (Middle East Africa South Asia) region, we are deepening our integrated transport utility approach and extending our value chain from port gate to customer gate,” Gupta added.

In a statement, the company said it handled 121 MMT (Million Metric Tonne) cargo volume in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 11 per cent, driven by containers. “All-India cargo market share increased to 27.8 per cent (27.2 per cent in Q1 FY25). Container market share stood at 45.2 per cent (45.9 per cent in Q1 FY25),” APSEZ said.

According to the company statement, Haifa port operated unhindered throughout and reported 25 per cent YoY growth in container volume and 38 per cent YoY growth in other cargo volume during the quarter, leading to overall volume growth of 29 per cent YoY.

“This led to the highest quarterly revenue and operating EBITDA for Haifa port since acquisition by APSEZ,” it said.

Krishnapatnam port handled its highest-ever cargo volume (5.85 MMT) in June 2025.

According to the statement, while APSEZ’s domestic ports revenue increased by 14 per cent YoY to Rs 6,137 crore, its international ports revenue increased 22 per cent YoY to Rs 973 crore.

APSEZ said the company launched a tender offer to buy back up to $450 million of its outstanding $Bonds.

“As of 29 July 2025, received $384 million of tenders (tender offer will expire on 13 August 2025),” it said.

While in the first quarter of FY26, the cash balance of APSEZ stood at Rs 16,921 crore, its gross debt was Rs 53,089 crore.

APSEZ also commenced operations at a fully automated container terminal in Colombo port and an Export terminal in Dhamra Port.

The company said its Vizhinjam port completed its first year and achieved 100 per cent utilisation in its ninth month of operation. The Vizhinjam port also commenced construction of Phase 2 at the port.

The company’s marine business recorded a 2.9-fold year-on-year (YoY) growth, rising to Rs 541 crore from Rs 188 crore, with a fleet of 118 vessels.

Meanwhile, APSEZ on Tuesday said billionaire Gautam Adani has been redesignated from executive chairman to non-executive chairman with immediate effect.