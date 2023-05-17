Adani Ports records highest-ever rail cargo handling of 120.51 MMT in FY23

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), a flagship company of the Adani Group, has set a new benchmark by handling the highest-ever rail cargo of 120.51 MMT in the financial year 2022-23, surpassing the previous best of 98.61 MMT.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is committed to providing end-to-end logistics. Under the General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme (GPWIS) of Indian Railways, cargo handled by rail has grown by 62 per cent YoY. Mundra Port handled over 15,000 container trains in FY23, cementing its position as India’s EXIM gateway.

In FY23, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone generated around Rs 14,000 crore in revenue from rail cargo for Indian Railways.

In FY23, double-stack container trains handled by Mundra Port grew by 4.3 per cent year-on-year.

Double stack loading of containers on trains ensures transportation in an energy efficient and reliable manner, reducing overall per unit cost and improving customer satisfaction. It demonstrates Mundra Port’s commitment to environmentally friendly operations.