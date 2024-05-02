Adani Ports Q4 net profit jumps 77% to `2,014.77 crore

New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Thursday reported a 76.87 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,014.77 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024.

The country’s largest integrated logistics player had clocked a profit of Rs 1,139.07 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.

Its consolidated total income increased to Rs 7,199.94 crore for the fourth quarter of the FY24 against Rs 6,178.35 crore in the year-ago period.

The total expense also rose to Rs 4,450.52 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 3,995 crore a year ago.

APSEZ FY24 net profit jumped 50 per cent Rs 8,103.99 crore.

“Net debt to EBITDA improves to 2.3x from 3.1x in FY23, despite a capex of Rs 7,416 crore,” it added. For FY24, APSEZ said its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 6 per share, in line with our capital allocation policy.

This implies a payout of around Rs 1,300 crore for the company, it added.