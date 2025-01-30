Adani Ports Q3 profit rises 14% to Rs 2,518.39 cr

New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Thursday reported 14 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,518.39 crore for December quarter of FY25, driven by higher income.

The country’s largest integrated logistics player had clocked a profit of Rs 2,208.21 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory

filing.

Total income increased to Rs 8,186.90 crore from Rs 7,426.95 crore. Total expenses rose to Rs 5,190.53 crore from Rs 4,588.10 crore.

APSEZ Whole-time Director and CEO Ashwani Gupta said the company has upgraded its FY25 EBITDA forecast to Rs 18,800-18,900 crore.

The company is targeting Net Zero by 2040 and is on track to add 1,000 MW of new renewable capacity.

APSEZ in a statement said it started Trucking Management Solution (TMS), a technology platform that acts as a transformational marketplace and fulfilment solution, to streamline supply chain for customers. It also closed Gopalpur and Astro Offshore transactions worth over Rs 4,600 crore.

The Vizhinjam port commenced commercial operations, post extensive trials.