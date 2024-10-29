Adani Ports Q2 net profit rises 37% to `2,413.54 cr

New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported a 37 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,413.54 crore for the quarter ended September 2024, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 1,762 crore in Q2 FY24, the company said in a regulatory

filing.

Total income in the July-September 2024-25 period increased to Rs 7,372.37 crore, from Rs 6,951.86 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total expenses in the period under review reduced marginally to Rs 4,433.96 crore, from Rs 4,477 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company in a statement said its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) increased 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,369 crore.

APSEZ said it is well-positioned to hit the upper-end of FY25 EBITDA guidance of Rs 17,000-18,000 crore.

The company reiterated FY25 cargo volume guidance of 460 MMT-480 MMT.

APSEZ said it clocked 220 MMT (million metric tonnes) of cargo volume (up 9 per cent year-on-year) in H1 FY25.

According to the statement, Mundra Port achieved a significant milestone by crossing the 100 MMT mark in 181 days (101.1 MMT in H1).