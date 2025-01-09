Adani-ISKCON to start ‘Mahaprasad Seva’

New Delhi: The Adani Group and the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) have joined hands to serve meals to devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj this year.

The Mahaprasad Seva will be offered for the entire duration of the Maha Kumbh Mela, from January 13 to February 26. To thank ISKCON for this initiative, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday met Guru Prasad Swami, the Chairman of ISKCON Governing Body Commission (GBC).

Speaking about ISKCON’s support in offering the Mahaprasad Seva, Adani said, “Kumbh is a sacred place of seva, where every devotee gets involved in the name of seva to God. It is my good fortune that we are starting the ‘Mahaprasad Seva’ for the devotees at the Maha Kumbh in collaboration with ISKCON.

“With the blessings of Maa Annapurna, free food will be provided to lakhs of devotees. Today, I got the opportunity to meet Guru Prasad Swami ji of ISKCON and I deeply experienced the power of dedication towards seva. In the true sense, seva is the highest form of patriotism. Seva is meditation, seva is prayer and seva is God.”

The Mahaprasad Seva will be offered to 50 lakh devotees and the meals will be prepared in two kitchens in and outside the mela area.

The Mahaprasad will be distributed at 40 places in the Maha Kumbh area and 2,500 volunteers will be involved in this initiative.

Golf carts have been arranged for the differently abled, elderly, and mothers with children.

Five lakh copies of Geeta Saar will also be distributed among the devotees.