Adani Group's Copper Arm joins International Copper Association

Kutch Copper Ltd, part of Adani Group has joined the International Copper Association (ICA) as its newest member. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., ICA is a not-for-profit trade association representing half the world's copper production, with 33 members across six continents.

Strategically located in Mundra, Gujarat, Kutch Copper is a fully owned subsidiary of the group's flagship incubator Adani Enterprises. Adani Enterprises is investing approximately $1.2 billion to establish a copper smelter with an initial capacity of 0.5 million tons per annum (MTPA) in the first phase. Kutch Copper's state-of-the-art facility will also produce copper cathodes, rods, and other byproducts, significantly contributing to India's goal of becoming self-reliant in copper production.

Dr. Vinay Prakash, Managing Director of Kutch Copper, shared his optimism about joining the ICA. He said, "India is poised to become a significant hub for copper and its products in the coming decades. We believe that Kutch Copper's membership in the ICA will allow us to actively contribute to sustainability initiatives and develop innovative applications and products within the copper sector. We look forward to collaborating with the global copper community to enhance the value chain for this essential metal, which plays a vital role in the transition to net zero."

ICA President and CEO Juan Ignacio Díaz expressed his enthusiasm for the new partnership, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Adani Metals Kutch Copper Ltd. to our community. Their efforts in advancing sustainable and innovative copper production strengthen our collective mission to promote, protect, and defend copper's essential role in enabling the technologies and infrastructures needed for global decarbonization. With their presence, we are particularly excited to support copper's growth in regions where its key applications are expanding."

ICA Chairman of the Board, Glencore's Stephen Rowland, added, "KCL's membership in ICA strengthens our commitment to promoting sustainable practices and developing new applications for copper. We are excited to collaborate with them and support their efforts to drive positive change in the industry."

Upon the successful completion of the second phase, which will add an equivalent capacity, Kutch Copper will achieve a total capacity of 1 MTPA, positioning it as one of the largest single-location custom copper smelters globally. The company is committed to maintaining high environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance standards while leveraging advanced technology and digitalisation. Kutch Copper is working towards adding copper tubes to its portfolio as part of its forward integration strategy.