Adani Group to investment additional `50K cr in Northeast: Gautam Adani

New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani on Friday committed to investing an additional Rs 50,000 crore over the next 10 years in green energy, road construction and creating digital infrastructure in the North Eastern states as his conglomerate looks to expand its presence in the east.

This investment is on top of Rs 50,000 crore that his group had committed to investing in Assam in February.

Speaking at the Rising NorthEast Investors Summit here, the head of ports-to-energy conglomerate said his group’s initiative will prioritise local jobs, local entrepreneurship and community engagement.

“Three months ago, in Assam, we pledged an investment of Rs 50,000 crore. Today, once again, humbled and inspired by your leadership, I announce that the Adani Group will invest an additional Rs 50,000 crore across the Northeast over the next 10 years,” Gautam Adani said.

The investments will span green energy, including smart-meters, hydro, pumped storage, power transmission, roads and highways, digital infrastructure, logistics, as well as capacity-building through skilling and vocational training centres.