Adani Group to invest Rs 50,000 cr in Assam across various sectors

Guwahati: Adani Group chief Gautam Adani on Tuesday said his company will invest Rs 50,000 crore across various sectors in Assam. The investment will be made in airports, aero cities, city gas distribution, transmission, cement and road projects, he added.

Addressing the inaugural function of the Advantage Assam summit here, Adani said the group is committed to investing for the development of the state and the northeastern region. “We are eager to be a part of Assam’s progress story. We will invest Rs 50,000 crore in Assam,” he said.

The investment will span across areas such as development of airports, aero cities, city gas distribution network, power transmission, cement and road construction, he said.

“Assam is in a position to drive growth. And this is our commitment and vision to make way for us and the state,” he added. Adani also praised the state government’s steps in fighting social evils, like drug abuse and child marriages.

He lauded the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in making Assam and entire Northeast region equal partners in the country’s growth trajectory. He maintained that the ‘Act East Policy’ and schemes enhancing connectivity and infrastructure are not just initiatives, but “monuments of hope for the entire region”.

These efforts, he said, will position the northeastern states as catalysts for India’s future growth and strengthen trade and investment ties with Southeast Asia. The top industrialist said business summits hosted by different states have been able to draw major investments, at times even exceeding the original ambitions.

Meanwhile, an Adani group statement said the PM, who was here to inaugurate the summit, unveiled the ‘Bamboo Orchids’ design of the New Integrated Terminal Building of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. Inspired by Assam’s natural beauty, the design symbolises biodiversity, strength and sustainability, it said. Currently under construction, the NITB will manage 13.1 million passengers per annum (MPPA), making it the first airport terminal of its kind in the northeast region of India. It is expected to be operational in the last quarter of 2025.