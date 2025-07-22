Adani Group to invest `96K crore in airports over next five years

New Delhi: The Adani Group plans to invest Rs 96,000 crore in its airport business over the next five years, focusing heavily on infrastructure enhancement and real estate development.

A significant portion of this investment will be allocated to the Navi Mumbai and Mumbai airport projects, reflecting the conglomerate’s growing push to expand its footprint in India’s aviation sector.

Jeet Adani, who heads the airport division, ruled out overseas expansion for now, citing strong growth opportunities in India. “We see significant domestic potential and remain focused on an India-first strategy,” he said.

Adani Airports, which operates seven airports including Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, aims to operationalise the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) by October 2025. The airport is expected to handle 20 million passengers annually in its first phase, backed by an initial investment of Rs 19,000 crore.

Future plans for NMIA include a second terminal, with two options under consideration: a 3-CPA terminal costing Rs 30,000 crore or a larger 5-CPA terminal with an investment of Rs 40,000–Rs 45,000 crore.

The long-term vision is to scale NMIA to accommodate 90 million passengers annually, with a total investment of Rs 1 lakh crore.

A new Terminal 1 at Mumbai airport is also in the pipeline and expected by 2032 at an estimated cost of Rs 5,000 crore. Additionally, new terminals are planned for Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Thiruvananthapuram, with expansion underway at Lucknow. A new terminal in Guwahati is scheduled for completion by late 2025.

The investment will be funded through a mix of internal equity and debt refinancing.

Jeet Adani also highlighted ongoing collaboration with leading carriers like IndiGo and Air India to align infrastructure with airline growth, in line with the government’s PPP model for airport development.