Adani Group to invest $15-20 bn across bizs in 5 yrs: Gautam Adani

New Delhi: The Adani Group plans to invest a record $15-20 billion across businesses over the next five years to chart out the next phase of growth, Chairman Gautam Adani said on Tuesday as he touted the conglomerate’s strong balance sheet and robust business to shrug off relentless scrutiny it faces.

Record earnings from the businesses ranging from seaports to airports, renewable energy parks to data centres, cement to gas and electricity has built India’s largest infrastructure group that not only exists just to serve the markets but to serve the nation’s destiny, he said while addressing the group’s annual general meeting virtually.

“In terms of consolidated numbers, at the group-level, revenues grew by 7 per cent, EBITDA by 8.2 per cent, and our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio remained healthy at 2.6x. Total revenues were Rs 2,71,664 crore and our adjusted EBITDA was Rs 89,806 crore,” he said.

Adani said the objective of his conglomerate is not to just build businesses — it is to create new possibilities. “Not just to serve markets — but to serve our nation’s destiny. Not to chase valuation. But build valuation — brick by brick.”

“And in this context, our capital investment across businesses is set to break all records. We anticipate an annual capex spend of $15–20 billion for the next 5 years. These are not just investments in our group, but investments in the possibilities for doing our part to build India’s infrastructure,” he said.

Talking of business performance, Adani said the group’s electricity generation unit, Adani Power crossed 100 billion units (BU) of generation and is on track to reach 31 GW capacity by 2030.

Renewable energy arm, Adani Green is building the world’s largest renewable energy park at Khavda in Gujarat with a target of 50 GW by 2030. “In fact, when we combine our thermal, renewable and pumped hydro generation capacities, we expect to have a 100 GW capacity by 2030,” he said.

The group’s electricity transmission unit, Adani Energy Solutions handled smart metering, high-voltage links and secured close to Rs 44,000 crore in transmission orders and is executing Rs 13,600 crore worth of smart metering projects.

Clean energy vertical, Adani New Industries is building electrolysers and factories to produce 10 GW of solar modules by the next financial year. While Adani Ports handled a record 450 million tonnes of cargo, natural resources produced by the group touched a record 47 million tonnes of coal and iron ore and is on track to achieve over 30 per cent growth by FY26.

“Two and a half years ago, when we acquired Holcim’s India cement business, we had made a bold commitment — to double our capacity to 140 million tonnes per annum by FY27-28. Today, I am proud to share that we have already achieved 72 per cent of that target and crossed the 100 million tonnes milestone,” he said.

Adani Airports handled record 94 million passengers in FY25 and has completed the first test flight at the greenfield Navi Mumbai Airport, which will open later this year with an initial passenger capacity of 20 million.

Adani said his group has launched gigawatt-scale renewable energy-powered data centre campuses across multiple states.

On city gas business, Adani Total Gas now serves 1 million piped natural gas customers and runs 3,400 EV charging stations across 22 states.

“But perhaps our most transformative project is unfolding in Dharavi -- Asia’s largest slum, now being reimagined as India’s most ambitious urban rehabilitation project,” he said.

Further, Adani said the drones and anti-drone systems made by his conglomerate played a frontline role in Operation Sindoor - the precision counter terror strike launched by the Indian Armed Forces in direct retaliation for the brutal Pahalgam terror attack.

The loitering munitions produced by Adani Defence conducted precision strikes while its counter-drone units protected Indian assets from retaliatory threats.

“Our drones became the eyes in the skies as well as the swords of attack, and our anti-drone systems helped protect our forces and citizens,” he said.

Developed in partnership with Alpha Design Technologies (26 per cent owned by Adani Defence) and Israel’s Elbit Systems, the SkyStriker loitering munition or kamikaze drones can carry 5-10 kg warheads, fly silently at low altitudes up to 100 km, and precisely strike targets. “As I have always believed - we don’t operate in safe zones. We operate where it matters - where India needs us the

most,” Adani said.