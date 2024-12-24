Adani Group to acquire Air Works for enterprise value of `400 crore

New Delhi: Adani Group on Monday said it will acquire aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services firm Air Works for an enterprise value of Rs 400 crore.

“Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Ltd (ADSTL) has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 85.8 per cent shareholding in Air Works, India’s largest private sector MRO company with the largest pan-India footprint,” the conglomerate said in a

statement.

With operations spanning 35 cities and a workforce of over 1,300 personnel, Air Works brings extensive expertise in servicing both fixed-wing and rotary-wing

aircraft. The acquisition enhances Adani Group’s capabilities in the defence MRO sector, solidifying its position in India’s airborne defence ecosystem.

This strategic move marks a pivotal step in Adani’s growth trajectory, laying the foundation for its expansion into the civil aviation services domain.

Air Works offers an end-to-end bouquet of aviation services spanning line maintenance, heavy checks, interior refurbishment, painting, redelivery checks, avionics as well as asset management services to its Indian and global customers.

The company undertakes base maintenance for narrowbody and turboprop aircraft, as well as rotary aircraft from its facilities at Hosur, Mumbai, and Kochi and with regulatory approvals from civil aviation authorities of more than 20 countries. In addition to being a market leader in civil aviation, Air Works has built significant capabilities in defence MRO, executing projects for key platforms of Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

“The Indian aviation industry stands at a transformative juncture, now the third-largest globally and on track to induct over 1,500 aircraft in the coming years,” said Adani Airports Director Jeet Adani.