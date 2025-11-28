Adani Group to acquire 72.8% stake in Flight Simulation Technique Centre for Rs 820 crore

Mumbai: The Adani Group on Thursday announced it will acquire a 72.8 per cent stake in Flight Simulation Technique Centre (FSTC) for Rs 820 crore, marking its entry into the pilot-training business.

FSTC operates 11 advanced full-flight simulators and 17 training aircraft, offering a range of programmes from commercial pilot licence training to type ratings, recurrent training and specialised skill courses. It runs simulation centres in Gurugram and Hyderabad, and operates flying schools in Bhiwani and Narnaul in Haryana.

The stake will be purchased by Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Ltd (ADSTL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, along with Horizon Aero Solutions Ltd (HASL). HASL is 50 per cent owned by ADSTL, with the rest held by Prime Aero Services LLP. The companies signed share-purchase agreements on November 27 with Flight Simulation Solutions Pvt Ltd, FSTC’s parent, and existing shareholders to acquire the combined 72.8 per cent stake.

Adani said the deal expands its growing aviation services ecosystem, which already includes a significant presence in airports and MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) operations. The group said India’s defence-pilot training landscape is emerging as a major opportunity, mirroring the rise in simulator-based training in civil aviation.

FSTC has outlined plans for expansion across both defence and civil domains. Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace, said the acquisition strengthens the conglomerate’s aim to build a fully integrated aviation services platform. “With FSTC joining Air Works and Indamer Technics, we can now serve customers across civil MRO, general aviation MRO, defence MRO and full-stack flight training,” he said.

He added that with Indian airlines expected to add more than 1,500 aircraft, the demand for certified pilots will rise sharply, while the government’s focus on advanced training for the armed forces is creating new opportunities in defence simulation.

ADSTL is a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, and HASL—its joint venture with Prime Aero Services—is a step-down subsidiary of AEL.