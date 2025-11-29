Adani group targets total debt level at Rs 1 lakh cr on its books by 2030

Mumbai: The Adani Group on Friday said it is targeting total debt of around Rs 1 lakh crore by 2030, stressing that its long-term growth strategy aims to minimise dependence on external capital. Speaking at the Trust Group’s India Debt Capital Market Summit 2025, Group CFO Jugeshinder (Robbie) Singh said the company wants to ensure that its expansion plans remain insulated from funding constraints, even though it will continue to access capital markets when required.

Singh said the group expects to invest about Rs 1.5 lakh crore annually in new assets over the next six years. To support this scale, the company is working with banking partners and its treasury to deepen India’s market-making ecosystem, which he said still lacks adequate depth despite the availability of funds.

He also highlighted the group’s belief that India’s core infrastructure should be largely owned by the country.

On the proposed sale of distressed Sahara Group assets to Adani, Singh said that while the conglomerate avoids court-heavy transactions, it is interested in these assets because several of them fit its real estate strategy. However, he noted that litigation issues must be resolved before any progress can be made. According to sources, Adani currently has total debt of Rs 2.6 lakh crore, backed by Rs 90,000 crore in annual operating profit and Rs 60,000 crore in cash.