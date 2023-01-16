Adani Group takes pledge to grow 100 million trees by 2030

Ahmedabad: The Adani Group, India’s largest and fastest growing portfolio of diversified businesses has pledged to grow 100 million trees by 2030.

This pledge was made on 1t.org the “Trillion Trees Platform” of the World Economic Forum. Adani Group’s commitment to growing 100 million trees by 2030 is the largest 1t.org pledge in India so far and among the most ambitious corporate pledges globally (https://www.1t.org/pledges/growing-100-million-trees-by-2030).

The 100 million would include mangroves as well as terrestrial trees. 1t.org is a multi-stakeholder platform serving a global movement to conserve, restore and grow 1 trillion trees by 2030, in support of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. This initiative specifically seeks the engagement of the corporate sector. The broader trillion trees movement aims to slow down climate change by removing large amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, providing much-needed progress towards climate, biodiversity and SDGs.

“The sheer scale of ambition of 1t.org to plant a trillion trees is simply inspiring. It is a reflection of the resilience of humanity and what can be achieved through the collective power of likeminded people that are determined to fight for a cause” said Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group. “Restoring ecosystems, reversing loss of biodiversity, and reducing soil erosion are all essential for building a greener world and in this context, I am pledging that the Adani Group will plant 100 million trees by 2030 as part of India’s declaration to take a leading position in its commitment at Paris COP 21 to create additional carbon sinks of 2.5-3.0 billion tons of CO2.”

“The global goal to conserve, restore and grow 1 trillion trees is ambitious but achievable,” said Nicole Schwab, Director, 1t.org and Nature-Based Solutions at World Economic Forum.